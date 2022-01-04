Wake Forest 76, Florida St. 54

FLORIDA ST. (7-4)

Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Osborne 2-9 2-2 6, Evans 3-7 0-0 6, Mills 2-13 6-6 10, Polite 1-8 0-0 3, Cleveland 3-8 7-11 13, Warley 0-3 0-0 0, Fletcher 2-7 0-0 5, McLeod 0-1 5-6 5, Wilkes 2-5 0-0 6, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Lindner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-62 20-25 54.

WAKE FOREST (12-3)

Mucius 3-9 0-0 9, Walton 1-3 3-4 5, Whitt 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 7-13 6-7 20, LaRavia 6-9 9-11 22, Sy 6-7 3-4 16, Hildreth 1-7 0-1 2, Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, McCray 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 21-27 76.

Halftime_Wake Forest 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-25 (Wilkes 2-5, Fletcher 1-2, Polite 1-6, Butler 0-1, Evans 0-3, Mills 0-3, Osborne 0-5), Wake Forest 5-18 (Mucius 3-8, LaRavia 1-2, Sy 1-2, Walton 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hildreth 0-3). Rebounds_Florida St. 28 (Osborne 8), Wake Forest 48 (Sy 10). Assists_Florida St. 6 (Mills 2), Wake Forest 15 (LaRavia 5). Total Fouls_Florida St. 22, Wake Forest 18.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.