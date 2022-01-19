Wake Forest 80, Georgia Tech 64

WAKE FOREST (15-4)

Mucius 8-12 0-0 18, Walton 5-7 1-1 11, Williams 8-13 2-2 19, Williamson 4-9 0-0 11, LaRavia 5-7 3-4 13, Sy 0-3 0-0 0, Whitt 1-2 0-0 2, Monsanto 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 33-58 6-7 80.

GEORGIA TECH (7-10)

K.Moore 1-3 2-2 4, Gigiberia 4-8 0-0 8, Devoe 9-21 2-2 22, Sturdivant 2-4 0-0 4, Usher 5-10 2-6 13, Coleman 2-9 0-0 5, Howard 0-2 1-2 1, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Kelly 0-0 1-1 1, Maxwell 1-8 1-2 4. Totals 25-66 9-15 64.

Halftime_Wake Forest 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 8-26 (Williamson 3-5, Monsanto 2-5, Mucius 2-6, Williams 1-5, LaRavia 0-1, Whitt 0-1, Sy 0-3), Georgia Tech 5-20 (Devoe 2-8, Maxwell 1-3, Usher 1-3, Coleman 1-5, K.Moore 0-1). Rebounds_Wake Forest 32 (Monsanto 8), Georgia Tech 28 (Usher 5). Assists_Wake Forest 23 (Williams, LaRavia 9), Georgia Tech 14 (Gigiberia, Howard, Smith 3). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 12, Georgia Tech 10. A_4,698 (8,600).

