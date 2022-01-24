Wake Forest 87, Boston College 57

BOSTON COLLEGE (8-9)
Bickerstaff 2-8 3-4 7, Karnik 1-6 2-3 4, Ashton-Langford 3-16 2-2 10, Langford 3-9 0-0 7, Zackery 2-7 0-0 5, Post 3-7 6-7 13, Galloway 1-9 0-0 2, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Vander Baan 1-1 1-2 3, Pemberton 0-1 1-2 1, Kenny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-71 15-20 57.
WAKE FOREST (17-4)
Mucius 2-4 2-2 6, Walton 2-3 6-7 10, Williams 6-13 6-6 20, Williamson 4-5 3-3 12, LaRavia 4-10 3-3 11, Sy 4-4 0-0 10, Whitt 2-3 1-2 6, Monsanto 1-6 0-0 3, Marsh 2-2 0-0 4, Hildreth 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, McCray 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 29-55 21-23 87.
Halftime_Wake Forest 39-24. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-25 (Ashton-Langford 2-5, Post 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Langford 1-2, Zackery 1-4, Bickerstaff 0-1, Jones 0-2, Karnik 0-2, Galloway 0-7), Wake Forest 8-20 (Sy 2-2, Williams 2-4, McCray 1-1, Whitt 1-1, Williamson 1-2, Monsanto 1-5, LaRavia 0-1, Walton 0-1, Mucius 0-2). Fouled Out_Sy. Rebounds_Boston College 34 (Bickerstaff 8), Wake Forest 39 (LaRavia 10). Assists_Boston College 7 (Bickerstaff 4), Wake Forest 19 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_Boston College 16, Wake Forest 18.
