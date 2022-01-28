Trending:
Wake Forest visits Syracuse following Williams’ 20-point showing

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 3:42 am
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-4, 7-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Syracuse Orange after Alondes Williams scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 87-57 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Orange have gone 7-3 at home. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC scoring 76.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-3 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is second in the ACC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 5.2.

The teams square off for the 17th time this season in ACC play. The Demon Deacons won the last matchup 77-74 on Jan. 8. Williams scored 25 points to help lead the Demon Deacons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Boeheim is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Orange. Cole Swider is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Isaiah Mucius is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 9.8 points. Williams is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

