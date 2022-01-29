Walker, Colorado Buffaloes take on the Washington State Cougars

Colorado Buffaloes (13-7, 5-5 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-7, 4-3 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffaloes take on Michael Flowers and the Washington State Cougars in Pac-12 action Sunday.

The Cougars are 8-4 in home games. Washington State is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 74.0 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Buffaloes are 5-5 in Pac-12 play. Colorado averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won 83-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Evan Battey led the Buffaloes with 20 points, and Tyrell Roberts led the Cougars with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.7 points. Roberts is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Walker is averaging 14 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

