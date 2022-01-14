Walker leads UAB against Florida Atlantic after 20-point performance

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-7, 1-1 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (14-4, 4-1 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls after Jordan Walker scored 20 points in UAB’s 84-56 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Blazers are 11-0 in home games. UAB ranks sixth in C-USA with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 4.6.

The Owls are 1-1 in conference matchups. Florida Atlantic is ninth in C-USA with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Alijah Martin averaging 4.0.

The Blazers and Owls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemison is averaging 7.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Blazers. Walker is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Michael Forrest is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.4 points. Martin is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

