Walker scores 12 to carry Air Force over San Jose St. 63-53

January 26, 2022 12:23 am
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A.J. Walker had 12 points as Air Force topped San Jose State 63-53 on Tuesday night.

Joseph Octave had 11 points for Air Force (10-8, 3-4 Mountain West Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Carter Murphy added 10 points. Ethan Taylor had seven rebounds.

Omari Moore had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-11, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Shon Robinson added seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

