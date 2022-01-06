Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Walker scores 17 to carry UAB past North Texas 69-63

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 10:38 pm
< a min read
      

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker had 17 points as UAB topped North Texas 69-63 on Thursday night.

Trey Jemison had 14 points for UAB (13-3, 3-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. KJ Buffen added 13 points. Quan Jackson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mardrez McBride had 17 points for the Mean Green (8-4, 1-1), whose six-game win streak ended. Tylor Perry added 15 points. Thomas Bell had 10 points and five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 CES 2022
1|6 Live Snowflake Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot anniversary