Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wambach, Rogers, Jones on US Soccer inclusion panel

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 5:39 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Former players Abby Wambach, Robbie Rogers and Cobi Jones were appointed Wednesday to a seven-person advisory council on inclusion by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Titled Game Changers United, a council on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, the group also includes former Coca-Cola Co. vice president Ricardo Fort, Jay Vickers of the UNLV Sports & Research Initiative, Terri Cooper of Deloitte Consulting and Aimee Hoyt of Illumina.

Wambach, the 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year and a six-time USSF Player of the Year, is gay. Rogers, who made 18 international appearances from 2009-11, in 2013 became the first openly gay man to play in a major North American league.

Jones made a record 164 appearances for the U.S. men’s team from 1992 to 2004.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The USSF said the council is tasked with assisting the governing body “to break down barriers and create a place where every individual is welcomed, respected, and valued.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine