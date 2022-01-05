Ware carries Morgan State past Goucher 100-41

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 22 points and Ty Horner added 20 as Morgan State rolled past Goucher 100-41 on Wednesday.

Isaiah Burke had 18 points for Morgan State (5-7). Seventh Woods added 11 points and eight assists.

Cameron Isaacs had 15 points for the Gophers.

