Washington 60, Colorado 58

COLORADO (13-6)

Battey 3-6 2-2 9, Walker 4-15 6-6 14, Barthelemy 2-9 3-4 9, Clifford 3-7 0-1 6, Parquet 3-5 1-2 9, Hammond 1-6 2-2 5, O’Brien 1-2 0-0 3, Simpson 1-3 0-0 3, Loughlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 14-17 58.

WASHINGTON (10-8)

Matthews 6-14 0-2 15, Roberts 3-8 0-1 6, Bey 1-6 1-2 3, Brown 10-17 6-10 26, Davis 1-4 1-1 3, Fuller 1-5 0-1 2, Bajema 2-5 0-0 5, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Sorn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-17 60.

Halftime_Colorado 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 8-24 (Parquet 2-4, Barthelemy 2-8, O’Brien 1-1, Simpson 1-2, Battey 1-3, Hammond 1-3, Clifford 0-1, Walker 0-2), Washington 4-17 (Matthews 3-6, Bajema 1-2, Bey 0-2, Davis 0-3, Fuller 0-4). Rebounds_Colorado 35 (Walker 9), Washington 39 (Matthews 11). Assists_Colorado 14 (Barthelemy 4), Washington 10 (Brown, Davis 4). Total Fouls_Colorado 16, Washington 18.

