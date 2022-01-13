Washington 64, California 55

CALIFORNIA (9-7)

Anticevich 3-9 0-0 7, Kelly 2-7 0-1 4, Kuany 2-2 0-0 5, Hyder 1-4 0-0 2, Shepherd 4-7 3-4 12, Celestine 4-7 0-0 8, Alajiki 3-3 0-0 7, Foreman 1-5 0-0 2, Thiemann 3-3 0-0 6, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-48 3-5 55.

WASHINGTON (7-7)

Matthews 4-9 1-2 9, Roberts 2-7 6-7 10, Bey 1-6 0-0 2, T.Brown 8-14 5-6 21, Davis 3-6 0-0 8, Fuller 2-4 2-3 7, Bajema 2-4 2-3 7, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 16-21 64.

Halftime_California 34-27. 3-Point Goals_California 4-11 (Alajiki 1-1, Anticevich 1-1, Kuany 1-1, Shepherd 1-2, Celestine 0-1, Hyder 0-1, Foreman 0-4), Washington 4-19 (Davis 2-5, Bajema 1-2, Fuller 1-3, T.Brown 0-1, Grant 0-1, Matthews 0-3, Bey 0-4). Rebounds_California 22 (Anticevich, Kelly 5), Washington 28 (Roberts 12). Assists_California 10 (Hyder, Celestine 2), Washington 9 (Davis 7). Total Fouls_California 18, Washington 9.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.