Washington 67, Stanford 64

STANFORD (10-4)

Delaire 2-5 1-4 5, Ingram 2-6 1-2 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Keefe 3-5 1-2 7, O’Connell 2-6 0-0 4, Angel 5-8 1-3 13, Kisunas 3-4 4-4 10, Taitz 1-3 0-0 2, Murrell 1-5 4-6 6, Silva 2-2 2-2 7, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 14-23 64.

WASHINGTON (8-7)

Matthews 3-8 3-4 11, Roberts 3-8 0-2 6, Bey 6-12 1-1 17, Brown 7-18 8-11 25, Davis 1-7 2-2 5, Bajema 1-4 1-2 3, Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 15-22 67.

Halftime_Washington 43-25. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 6-20 (Angel 2-4, Ingram 2-4, Silva 1-1, Jones 1-5, Taitz 0-1, O’Connell 0-2, Murrell 0-3), Washington 10-28 (Bey 4-8, Brown 3-7, Matthews 2-5, Davis 1-5, Fuller 0-1, Bajema 0-2). Fouled Out_Jones, Matthews. Rebounds_Stanford 41 (Kisunas 12), Washington 25 (Roberts 8). Assists_Stanford 13 (Delaire, Ingram 3), Washington 11 (Brown, Davis 4). Total Fouls_Stanford 17, Washington 19.

