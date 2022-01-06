Washington 74, Utah 68

WASHINGTON (5-6)

Matthews 2-6 2-2 8, Roberts 1-5 0-0 2, Bey 4-9 5-6 14, Brown 7-16 1-4 15, Davis 7-12 0-0 16, Bajema 5-8 0-0 15, Wilson 0-1 2-2 2, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Fuller 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-61 10-14 74.

UTAH (8-6)

Battin 2-4 2-2 6, Carlson 5-8 2-2 12, Anthony 4-11 2-4 10, Stefanovic 5-12 0-0 12, Worster 4-9 1-2 10, Madsen 4-5 0-0 12, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Brenchley 1-1 0-1 2, Gach 0-1 0-0 0, Mahorcic 1-1 0-0 2, Thioune 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 7-11 68.

Halftime_Utah 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Washington 10-22 (Bajema 5-8, Davis 2-4, Matthews 2-5, Bey 1-4, Brown 0-1), Utah 7-19 (Madsen 4-5, Stefanovic 2-5, Worster 1-1, Anthony 0-1, Battin 0-1, Gach 0-1, Carlson 0-2, Jenkins 0-3). Fouled Out_Worster. Rebounds_Washington 23 (Davis 5), Utah 42 (Anthony 13). Assists_Washington 17 (Brown 8), Utah 18 (Anthony 4). Total Fouls_Washington 12, Utah 16.

