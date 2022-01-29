Washington 77, Utah 73, 2OT

UTAH (8-13)

Carlson 7-13 3-4 18, Anthony 5-12 3-4 13, Madsen 3-6 2-2 9, Stefanovic 3-12 0-0 9, Worster 4-6 0-0 10, Gach 2-10 2-2 6, Jenkins 2-7 3-4 8, Thioune 0-1 0-0 0, Battin 0-0 0-0 0, Ballstaedt 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 13-16 73.

WASHINGTON (11-8)

Matthews 3-8 2-4 8, Roberts 5-6 1-1 11, Bey 3-9 2-2 10, Brown 10-23 9-14 30, Davis 1-5 1-2 4, Fuller 2-4 4-4 8, Bajema 2-4 0-0 6, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 19-27 77.

Halftime_Washington 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Utah 8-27 (Stefanovic 3-8, Worster 2-3, Carlson 1-1, Madsen 1-4, Jenkins 1-5, Anthony 0-2, Gach 0-4), Washington 6-18 (Bajema 2-3, Bey 2-5, Davis 1-2, Brown 1-3, Fuller 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Fouled Out_Stefanovic, Worster, Bey. Rebounds_Utah 34 (Anthony 9), Washington 34 (Matthews 10). Assists_Utah 12 (Gach 4), Washington 10 (Brown 4). Total Fouls_Utah 27, Washington 16.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.