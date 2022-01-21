Trending:
Washington 82, Oregon St. 72

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022
WASHINGTON (8-7)

Matthews 4-6 7-7 16, Roberts 2-3 0-0 4, Bey 4-10 0-0 10, Brown 11-18 5-7 27, Dae.Davis 3-8 0-2 7, Fuller 3-4 3-4 11, Bajema 0-3 1-2 1, Wilson 2-2 0-0 4, Sorn 1-1 0-0 2, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 16-22 82.

OREGON ST. (3-14)

Alatishe 4-10 1-2 9, Silva 5-6 3-3 13, Akanno 2-8 1-1 6, Das.Davis 6-10 5-7 17, Lucas 4-10 0-0 9, Taylor 3-6 4-5 10, Malone-Key 2-4 1-2 5, Calloo 1-5 0-0 3, Rand 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 15-20 72.

Halftime_Oregon St. 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Washington 6-20 (Fuller 2-3, Bey 2-7, Matthews 1-2, Dae.Davis 1-4, Brown 0-1, Bajema 0-3), Oregon St. 3-19 (Calloo 1-3, Akanno 1-5, Lucas 1-5, Das.Davis 0-2, Malone-Key 0-2, Taylor 0-2). Fouled Out_Roberts, Dae.Davis. Rebounds_Washington 26 (Brown 6), Oregon St. 28 (Alatishe 10). Assists_Washington 16 (Dae.Davis 7), Oregon St. 15 (Das.Davis 8). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Oregon St. 19.

