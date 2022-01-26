Washington hosts Colorado after Walker’s 24-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (13-6, 5-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-9, 4-3 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Washington Huskies after Jabari Walker scored 24 points in Colorado’s 82-78 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies have gone 7-4 at home. Washington ranks eighth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 5-4 in conference matchups. Colorado is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won 78-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Tristan da Silva led the Buffaloes with 22 points, and Cole Bajema led the Huskies with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Roberts is averaging 3.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Walker is shooting 47.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

