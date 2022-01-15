Washington St. 65, California 57

CALIFORNIA (9-8)

Anticevich 3-8 0-0 6, Kelly 5-9 2-3 12, Celestine 3-9 2-2 9, Hyder 2-7 0-0 4, Shepherd 6-12 2-2 17, Foreman 0-3 1-2 1, Kuany 1-2 3-5 6, Alajiki 0-0 0-0 0, Thiemann 1-2 0-0 2, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 10-14 57.

WASHINGTON ST. (10-7)

Gueye 3-7 3-5 9, Abogidi 4-8 1-2 9, Bamba 3-6 0-1 7, Flowers 2-8 8-9 13, Roberts 2-10 0-0 4, Jakimovski 6-11 0-0 16, Williams 2-7 3-4 7, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 15-21 65.

Halftime_California 29-27. 3-Point Goals_California 5-20 (Shepherd 3-6, Kuany 1-2, Celestine 1-5, Foreman 0-2, Hyder 0-2, Anticevich 0-3), Washington St. 6-22 (Jakimovski 4-7, Bamba 1-1, Flowers 1-6, Abogidi 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Williams 0-2, Roberts 0-4). Fouled Out_Kelly, Gueye. Rebounds_California 27 (Kelly 13), Washington St. 38 (Gueye 8). Assists_California 7 (Shepherd 2), Washington St. 11 (Roberts 5). Total Fouls_California 17, Washington St. 13.

