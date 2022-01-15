Washington St. 71, Southern Cal 63

WASHINGTON ST. (10-5)

Motuga 5-8 0-0 14, Murekatete 4-6 2-2 10, Krystal Leger-Walker 1-5 4-4 6, Charlisse Leger-Walker 5-17 3-3 13, Teder 5-14 6-7 20, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-0 1-2 1, Wallack 3-10 0-0 7, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 16-18 71

SOUTHERN CAL (8-5)

Jenkins 8-11 3-3 20, Pili 2-11 0-0 6, Caldwell 1-8 0-0 3, Perkins 5-8 0-0 15, Reed 1-7 2-4 4, Miura 2-3 0-0 6, Akunwafo 1-2 1-2 3, Marshall 3-7 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 6-9 63

Washington St. 3 27 22 19 — 71 Southern Cal 17 20 13 13 — 63

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 9-28 (Motuga 4-5, K. Leger-Walker 0-2, C. Leger-Walker 0-8, Teder 4-10, Wallack 1-3), Southern Cal 11-22 (Jenkins 1-1, Pili 2-5, Caldwell 1-4, Perkins 5-6, Reed 0-3, Miura 2-3). Assists_Washington St. 15 (K. Leger-Walker 6), Southern Cal 18 (Reed 9). Fouled Out_Southern Cal Caldwell. Rebounds_Washington St. 35 (Wallack 4-5), Southern Cal 34 (Marshall 2-6). Total Fouls_Washington St. 12, Southern Cal 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

