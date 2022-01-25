Washington State hosts Utah following Madsen’s 20-point game

Utah Utes (8-12, 1-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Washington State Cougars after Gabe Madsen scored 20 points in Utah’s 79-67 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 in home games. Washington State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Utes are 1-9 in Pac-12 play. Utah is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Cougars won the last meeting 77-61 on Jan. 8. Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Flowers averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Noah Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

David Jenkins Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Marco Anthony is shooting 40.0% and averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.