Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington State hosts Utah following Madsen’s 20-point game

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Utah Utes (8-12, 1-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Washington State Cougars after Gabe Madsen scored 20 points in Utah’s 79-67 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Cougars have gone 7-4 in home games. Washington State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Utes are 1-9 in Pac-12 play. Utah is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Cougars won the last meeting 77-61 on Jan. 8. Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Flowers averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Noah Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

David Jenkins Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Marco Anthony is shooting 40.0% and averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country