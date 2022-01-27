Weber St. 85, N. Colorado 76

WEBER ST. (15-5)

Jones 7-13 5-6 24, Bassett 5-10 0-2 10, Jawara 5-11 3-4 14, McEwen 6-11 0-1 15, Overton 6-10 4-5 17, Porter 2-5 0-0 5, Koehler 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Tew 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 12-18 85.

N. COLORADO (10-9)

Jongkuch 0-2 0-0 0, Hume 6-13 3-4 17, Johnson 3-8 0-0 8, Kountz 6-13 8-8 22, Kuxhausen 5-11 5-5 20, Knecht 2-3 3-5 9, Melvin 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Bloch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 19-22 76.

Halftime_N. Colorado 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Weber St. 11-23 (Jones 5-7, McEwen 3-5, Overton 1-2, Porter 1-2, Jawara 1-4, Cunningham 0-1, Bassett 0-2), N. Colorado 13-30 (Kuxhausen 5-11, Kountz 2-2, Knecht 2-3, Johnson 2-6, Hume 2-8). Fouled Out_McEwen. Rebounds_Weber St. 28 (Jones 13), N. Colorado 32 (Jongkuch, Hume, Kuxhausen 6). Assists_Weber St. 14 (McEwen 5), N. Colorado 16 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Weber St. 19, N. Colorado 18. A_1,629 (2,734).

