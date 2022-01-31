Trending:
Weber State plays Eastern Washington, aims for 7th straight win

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 1:22 am
Eastern Washington Eagles (11-10, 5-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (16-5, 9-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -10.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State comes into a matchup against Eastern Washington as winners of six straight games.

The Wildcats have gone 7-3 in home games. Weber State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 5-5 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Wildcats and Eagles square off Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 12.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Rylan Bergersen is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Eagles. Linton Acliese is averaging 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

