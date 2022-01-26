Weber State visits Northern Colorado after Kountz’s 29-point game

Weber State Wildcats (14-5, 7-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-8, 5-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Daylen Kountz scored 29 points in Northern Colorado’s 87-83 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bears are 5-1 in home games. Northern Colorado is fourth in the Big Sky with 13.3 assists per game led by Matt Johnson averaging 3.8.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State leads the Big Sky scoring 15.1 fast break points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kountz is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bears. Johnson is averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Koby McEwen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Dillon Jones is averaging 10.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

