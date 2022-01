BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 82, Harford Tech 67

Bohemia Manor 59, Tome 40

Capitol Christian Academy 54, Parkside, D.C. 36

Georgetown Prep 72, St. Albans, D.C. 44

Joppatowne 77, Rising Sun 41

Liberty 64, Edgewood 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

