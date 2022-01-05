Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broad Run 67, Riverside 55
Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Collegiate-Richmond 38
Chilhowie 65, Fort Chiswell 60
Frank Cox 56, Granby 13
Grayson County 28, Alleghany 23
Ocean Lakes 57, Cape Henry Collegiate 27
Roanoke Catholic 51, North Cross 38
Sherando 56, Skyline 40
Staunton River 50, William Byrd 26
StoneBridge School 29, Southampton Academy 26
Woodstock Central 54, Clarke County 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments