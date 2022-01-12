Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 46, Potomac Falls 35

Broad Run 52, Tuscarora 41

Buffalo Gap 38, Nelson County 36

Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 36

Eastern Montgomery 52, Bath County 7

Falls Church 48, Annandale 22

Forest Park 61, Gar-Field 16

Gainesville 51, Osbourn 35

George Wythe-Wytheville 49, Graham 29

Glenvar 43, Alleghany 29

Heritage (Leesburg) 52, Loudoun County 47

Honaker 49, Lebanon 17

        Read more: Sports News

Millbrook 72, Loudoun Valley 45

Monticello 65, Fluvanna 59

Page County 44, Madison County 42

Potomac 49, C.D. Hylton 24

Radford 70, Floyd County 53

Rappahannock County 49, Mountain View High School 35

Riverside 63, Independence 31

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Strasburg 53, Luray 39

Walsingham Academy 37, Christchurch 26

Western Albemarle 47, Goochland 16

Wilson Memorial 46, Turner Ashby 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|11 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
1|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|12 Uniform Guidance Webinar
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Congressional colleagues honor late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid