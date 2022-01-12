Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 58, Auburn 42

Buckingham County 58, Appomattox 55

Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 33

Carroll County 40, Galax 33

Cave Spring 74, Pulaski County 44

East Rockingham 61, Clarke County 39

Eastside 59, Central – Wise 42

Episcopal 56, Bullis, Md. 41

Fluvanna 56, Monticello 51

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Graham 39

Glen Allen 48, Highland Springs 47

Grassfield 71, First Colonial 49

        Read more: Sports News

Loudoun Valley 58, Millbrook 49

Marion 66, Holston 44

Mountain View High School 67, Rappahannock County 32

Page County 71, Madison County 62

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 75, Christiansburg 57

Potomac 62, C.D. Hylton 58

Potomac Falls 54, Briar Woods 48

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Prince George 55, Thomas Dale 24

Riverside 48, Independence 46

Salem 47, Staunton River 41

Stone Bridge 70, Woodgrove 55

Turner Ashby 49, Wilson Memorial 46

Tuscarora 51, Broad Run 48

Varina 87, Hermitage 39

Virginia Academy 71, Highland-Warrenton 69

West Point 79, Carver Academy 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Honaker vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Strasburg vs. Luray, ppd. to Jan 31st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|11 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
1|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|12 Uniform Guidance Webinar
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Congressional colleagues honor late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid