Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 58, Auburn 42
Buckingham County 58, Appomattox 55
Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 33
Carroll County 40, Galax 33
Cave Spring 74, Pulaski County 44
East Rockingham 61, Clarke County 39
Eastside 59, Central – Wise 42
Episcopal 56, Bullis, Md. 41
Fluvanna 56, Monticello 51
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Graham 39
Glen Allen 48, Highland Springs 47
Grassfield 71, First Colonial 49
Loudoun Valley 58, Millbrook 49
Marion 66, Holston 44
Mountain View High School 67, Rappahannock County 32
Page County 71, Madison County 62
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 75, Christiansburg 57
Potomac 62, C.D. Hylton 58
Potomac Falls 54, Briar Woods 48
Prince George 55, Thomas Dale 24
Riverside 48, Independence 46
Salem 47, Staunton River 41
Stone Bridge 70, Woodgrove 55
Turner Ashby 49, Wilson Memorial 46
Tuscarora 51, Broad Run 48
Varina 87, Hermitage 39
Virginia Academy 71, Highland-Warrenton 69
West Point 79, Carver Academy 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Honaker vs. Lebanon, ppd.
Strasburg vs. Luray, ppd. to Jan 31st.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments