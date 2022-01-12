Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 11:19 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 55, River Hill 42

Baltimore City College 83, Green Street Academy 46

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 72, Dematha 65

Cross Christian, Del. 74, Holly Grove 69

Damascus 68, Rockville 59

Episcopal, Va. 56, Bullis 41

Gaithersburg 49, Walter Johnson 43

Glenelg 60, Howard 56

Great Mills 70, Northern – Cal 62

John F. Kennedy 74, Watkins Mill 71

Long Reach 57, Hammond 35

Magruder 70, Wootton 31

        Read more: Sports News

Marriotts Ridge 80, Oakland Mills 58

Northwest – Mtg 92, Clarksburg 84

Paint Branch 66, Montgomery Blair 60

Poolesville 53, Springbrook 39

Reservoir 60, Mt. Hebron 52

Sherwood 73, Northwood 54

Walkersville 64, Smithsburg 31

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wheaton 46, Blake 43

Wilde Lake 76, Centennial 52

Winters Mill 61, Westminster 45

Worcester Prep School 45, Salisbury 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|11 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
1|11 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|12 Uniform Guidance Webinar
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Congressional colleagues honor late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid