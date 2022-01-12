Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 55, River Hill 42
Baltimore City College 83, Green Street Academy 46
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 72, Dematha 65
Cross Christian, Del. 74, Holly Grove 69
Damascus 68, Rockville 59
Episcopal, Va. 56, Bullis 41
Gaithersburg 49, Walter Johnson 43
Glenelg 60, Howard 56
Great Mills 70, Northern – Cal 62
John F. Kennedy 74, Watkins Mill 71
Long Reach 57, Hammond 35
Magruder 70, Wootton 31
Marriotts Ridge 80, Oakland Mills 58
Northwest – Mtg 92, Clarksburg 84
Paint Branch 66, Montgomery Blair 60
Poolesville 53, Springbrook 39
Reservoir 60, Mt. Hebron 52
Sherwood 73, Northwood 54
Walkersville 64, Smithsburg 31
Wheaton 46, Blake 43
Wilde Lake 76, Centennial 52
Winters Mill 61, Westminster 45
Worcester Prep School 45, Salisbury 27
