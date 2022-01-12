Trending:
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 11:18 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 55, Albert Einstein 49

Bishop McNamara 49, Elizabeth Seton 36

Blake 87, Wheaton 9

Clarksburg 67, Northwest – Mtg 3

Frederick 41, South Carroll 38

Gerstell Academy 49, Severn 15

Howard 61, Glenelg 24

John F. Kennedy 52, Watkins Mill 4

Marriotts Ridge 62, Oakland Mills 42

McDonogh School 63, St. Frances Academy 52

Montgomery Blair 66, Paint Branch 52

Mt. Hebron 50, Reservoir 43

Patterson Mill 50, Joppatowne 12

Poolesville 46, Springbrook 32

River Hill 49, Atholton 40

Rockville 44, Damascus 23

Sherwood 54, Northwood 30

Walter Johnson 51, Gaithersburg 30

Westminster 55, Winters Mill 37

Wilde Lake 36, Centennial 32

Wootton 67, Magruder 7

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

