Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 55, Albert Einstein 49
Bishop McNamara 49, Elizabeth Seton 36
Blake 87, Wheaton 9
Clarksburg 67, Northwest – Mtg 3
Frederick 41, South Carroll 38
Gerstell Academy 49, Severn 15
Howard 61, Glenelg 24
John F. Kennedy 52, Watkins Mill 4
Marriotts Ridge 62, Oakland Mills 42
McDonogh School 63, St. Frances Academy 52
Montgomery Blair 66, Paint Branch 52
Mt. Hebron 50, Reservoir 43
Patterson Mill 50, Joppatowne 12
Poolesville 46, Springbrook 32
River Hill 49, Atholton 40
Rockville 44, Damascus 23
Sherwood 54, Northwood 30
Walter Johnson 51, Gaithersburg 30
Westminster 55, Winters Mill 37
Wilde Lake 36, Centennial 32
Wootton 67, Magruder 7
