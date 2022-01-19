Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 58, North East 25

Catonsville 69, Towson 46

Centennial 55, Wilde Lake 47

Kenwood 52, Lansdowne 29

Loch Raven 88, Patapsco 42

New Town 84, Dulaney 39

Patterson Mill 55, Harford Tech 46

Sparrows Point 39, Carver Arts & Tech 20

Stephen Decatur 59, Snow Hill 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

