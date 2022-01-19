Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 58, North East 25
Catonsville 69, Towson 46
Centennial 55, Wilde Lake 47
Kenwood 52, Lansdowne 29
Loch Raven 88, Patapsco 42
New Town 84, Dulaney 39
Patterson Mill 55, Harford Tech 46
Sparrows Point 39, Carver Arts & Tech 20
Stephen Decatur 59, Snow Hill 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
