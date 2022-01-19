Wednesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 9:33 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 60, John Handley 39

Central – Wise 44, Union 34

Eastside 62, Twin Springs 36

Glen Allen 53, Deep Run 29

J.I. Burton 46, John Battle 39

Matoaca 65, Dinwiddie 30

Mechanicsville High School 52, Henrico 48

Nandua 48, Northampton 24

National Cathedral, D.C. 29, Madeira School 28

Potomac 58, Colgan 38

Potomac School 55, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 45

Ridgeview 77, Abingdon 42

St. Annes-Belfield 64, St. Gertrude 47

Steward School 56, Hampton Roads 14

Virginia Academy 71, Fredericksburg Christian 41

West Point 33, K&Q Central 24

Windsor 41, Franklin 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

