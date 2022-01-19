Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadway 60, John Handley 39
Central – Wise 44, Union 34
Eastside 62, Twin Springs 36
Glen Allen 53, Deep Run 29
J.I. Burton 46, John Battle 39
Matoaca 65, Dinwiddie 30
Mechanicsville High School 52, Henrico 48
Nandua 48, Northampton 24
National Cathedral, D.C. 29, Madeira School 28
Potomac 58, Colgan 38
Potomac School 55, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 45
Ridgeview 77, Abingdon 42
St. Annes-Belfield 64, St. Gertrude 47
Steward School 56, Hampton Roads 14
Virginia Academy 71, Fredericksburg Christian 41
West Point 33, K&Q Central 24
Windsor 41, Franklin 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments