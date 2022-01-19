Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 62

Blue Ridge School 64, Fishburne Military 33

Colonial Beach 58, Charles City County High School 36

East Rockingham 86, Page County 53

J.I. Burton 46, John Battle 36

Jamestown 75, Grafton 43

Lebanon 70, Honaker 59

Lloyd Bird 83, Midlothian 50

Loudoun County 59, Dominion 53

Northampton 73, Nandua 58

Orange County 61, Goochland 45

Richmond Christian 66, Tidewater Academy 27

Riverside 70, Lightridge 47

Union 76, Central – Wise 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

