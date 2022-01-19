Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 62
Blue Ridge School 64, Fishburne Military 33
Colonial Beach 58, Charles City County High School 36
East Rockingham 86, Page County 53
J.I. Burton 46, John Battle 36
Jamestown 75, Grafton 43
Lebanon 70, Honaker 59
Lloyd Bird 83, Midlothian 50
Loudoun County 59, Dominion 53
Northampton 73, Nandua 58
Orange County 61, Goochland 45
Richmond Christian 66, Tidewater Academy 27
Riverside 70, Lightridge 47
Union 76, Central – Wise 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
