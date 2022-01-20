Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 80, Archbishop Carroll 58
Athens 92, Williamson 37
Avonworth 73, Freedom Area 48
Bedford 56, Greater Johnstown 54
Bentworth 57, West Greene 30
Bethlehem Catholic 50, Pottsville Nativity 48
Bishop Carroll 45, Bishop Guilfoyle 41
Bishop McCort 54, Westmont Hilltop 43
Bloomsburg 62, Warrior Run 24
Brashear 56, Perry Traditional Academy 53
Brookville 63, West Branch 32
Cambria Heights 63, River Valley 48
Canton 51, North Penn/Liberty 49
Carmichaels 69, Jefferson-Morgan 37
Central Columbia 39, Mount Carmel 33
Central Valley 54, Shenango 25
Central York 64, Carlisle 61
Charleroi 80, Ringgold 58
Chartiers-Houston 50, Brentwood 44
Conemaugh Valley 52, Ferndale 49
Conestoga 29, Springfield Delco 28
Dallas 64, Williamsport 57
Dubois 37, Bradford 23
Erie 69, Farrell 43
Garnet Valley 56, Marple Newtown 44
Girard 52, Meadville 47
Greenwood 37, Millersburg 29
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 77, Susquehanna Township 40
Haverford 38, Harriton 36
Hershey 60, Mechanicsburg 42
Holy Redeemer 78, Wyoming Area 34
Huntingdon 74, Penns Valley 71
Lancaster Christian 57, Pequea Valley 29
Lancaster McCaskey 58, Ephrata 47
Lancaster Mennonite 58, Annville-Cleona 29
Laurel Highlands 76, Belle Vernon 67
Lewisburg 60, Selinsgrove 47
Lincoln Leadership 56, Tri-Valley 53
Lower Dauphin 65, Milton Hershey 29
Lower Merion 61, Penncrest 39
Marion Center 121, United 67
Mercyhurst Prep 60, Northwestern 51
Mifflinburg 61, Danville 56
Montgomery 53, Sullivan County 43
Montoursville 57, Shikellamy 47
Moshannon Valley 43, Claysburg-Kimmel 18
Mount Union 65, Bald Eagle Area 34
Muncy 89, Benton 39
Nanticoke Area 68, MMI Prep 22
Neshaminy 65, New Foundations 36
Neumann 72, Columbia-Montour 37
Northeastern 50, Spring Grove 36
Northgate 61, Propel Braddock Hills 59
Palmyra 44, Red Land 29
Penn Cambria 48, Richland 43
Penn Treaty 67, Mastery Charter South 47
Pennington, N.J. 54, Friends Select 50
Pennridge 80, Harry S. Truman 59
Penns Manor 54, West Shamokin 47
Philadelphia West Catholic 82, St. Joseph’s Prep 60
Pittsburgh Obama 80, Westinghouse 32
Pocono Mountain East 81, Allentown Dieruff 79
Portage Area 81, North Star 45
Radnor 56, Upper Darby 42
Reading 111, Daniel Boone 44
Redbank Valley 70, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41
Salisbury-Elk Lick 57, Rockwood 50
Shenandoah Valley 67, Mahanoy Area 47
Slippery Rock 60, Wilmington 29
South Park 41, California 27
Strath Haven 68, Ridley 59
The Hill School 71, Friends Central 47
Union City 54, Iroquois 22
Uniontown 70, Mount Pleasant 55
Wellsboro 59, Towanda 52
Williamsburg 94, Forbes Road 19
Windber 69, Tyrone 62
Wyoming Seminary 63, Lackawanna Trail 28
Wyomissing 53, Brandywine Heights 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armstrong vs. Slippery Rock, ppd.
Carmichaels vs. Mapletown, ppd.
Carrick vs. Allderdice, ppd.
Freedom Area vs. Laurel, ppd.
