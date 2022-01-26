Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:35 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 30, Kecoughtan 20

Caroline 46, King George 41

Chancellor 41, James Monroe 28

Falls Church 48, Annandale 12

Good Counsel, Md. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 50

Grafton 52, Hanover 39

Grundy 51, Eastside 44

John Battle 68, Abingdon 52

Liberty-Bedford 45, Bassett 18

Lord Botetourt 79, Hidden Valley 25

Louisa 66, Charlottesville 36

Mechanicsville High School 52, Deep Run 48

Narrows 51, Craig County 26

Richlands 47, Tazewell 26

Salem 60, Christiansburg 44

St. Catherine’s 62, Norfolk Academy 25

Staunton River 58, Jefferson Forest 32

TPLS Christian 45, Word of Life 39

Varina 66, Henrico 33

Warwick 48, Phoebus 38

Woodbridge 67, Freedom (W) 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

