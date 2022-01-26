Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 30, Kecoughtan 20
Caroline 46, King George 41
Chancellor 41, James Monroe 28
Falls Church 48, Annandale 12
Good Counsel, Md. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 50
Grafton 52, Hanover 39
Grundy 51, Eastside 44
John Battle 68, Abingdon 52
Liberty-Bedford 45, Bassett 18
Lord Botetourt 79, Hidden Valley 25
Louisa 66, Charlottesville 36
Mechanicsville High School 52, Deep Run 48
Narrows 51, Craig County 26
Richlands 47, Tazewell 26
Salem 60, Christiansburg 44
St. Catherine’s 62, Norfolk Academy 25
Staunton River 58, Jefferson Forest 32
TPLS Christian 45, Word of Life 39
Varina 66, Henrico 33
Warwick 48, Phoebus 38
Woodbridge 67, Freedom (W) 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments