Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 74, Falls Church 65
Benedictine 63, Trinity Episcopal 46
Buckingham County 69, Bluestone 42
Carmel 79, Fredericksburg Christian 67
Carver Academy 50, Colonial Heights 45
Charlottesville 68, Louisa 30
Clarke County 42, Strasburg 31
Fort Chiswell 73, Tazewell 61
GW-Danville 59, Halifax County 42
Graham 61, George Wythe-Wytheville 56
Honaker 69, Twin Valley 12
James Monroe 73, Chancellor 70, OT
James River-Buchanan 74, Glenvar 51
Jefferson Forest 70, Staunton River 34
Jenkins, Ky. 68, Hurley 41
Kecoughtan 69, Bethel 30
Madison County 56, Goochland 41
Manchester 77, Clover Hill 35
Midlothian 65, Monacan 55
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 45, Grundy 32
Radford 62, Carroll County 38
Rural Retreat 66, Council 28
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Va. Episcopal 64
Varina 64, Armstrong 22
William Fleming 45, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George Wythe-Richmond vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.
