Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:35 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 74, Falls Church 65

Benedictine 63, Trinity Episcopal 46

Buckingham County 69, Bluestone 42

Carmel 79, Fredericksburg Christian 67

Carver Academy 50, Colonial Heights 45

Charlottesville 68, Louisa 30

Clarke County 42, Strasburg 31

Fort Chiswell 73, Tazewell 61

GW-Danville 59, Halifax County 42

Graham 61, George Wythe-Wytheville 56

Honaker 69, Twin Valley 12

James Monroe 73, Chancellor 70, OT

James River-Buchanan 74, Glenvar 51

Jefferson Forest 70, Staunton River 34

Jenkins, Ky. 68, Hurley 41

Kecoughtan 69, Bethel 30

Madison County 56, Goochland 41

Manchester 77, Clover Hill 35

Midlothian 65, Monacan 55

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 45, Grundy 32

Radford 62, Carroll County 38

Rural Retreat 66, Council 28

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Va. Episcopal 64

Varina 64, Armstrong 22

William Fleming 45, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

George Wythe-Richmond vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

