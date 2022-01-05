Wednesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Braxton Key to a 10-day contract.

NBA G League

NBA G League — Named Malik Rose head of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated S James Wiggins to return from injured reserve to practice.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Terrace Marshall and OL Cameron Erving on injured reserve. Reinstated LB Haason Reddick, TE Tommy Tremble, RB Reggie Bonnafon and QB P.J. Walker from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Jacob Tuoti-Mrinier.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Jesper Horsted on injured reserve. Placed LB Charles Snowden on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Stanford Samuels to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT B.J. Hille and HB Joe Mixon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Scotty Washington from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Tony Fields II from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Nick Mullens to the active roster. Signed RB Dexter Williams. Placed QB Baker Mayfield and LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve. Placed RB Dexter Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Artavis Pierce to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Micah Parsons on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated DL McTelvin Agrim, LB Baron Browning, CBs Bryce Calahan and Mike Ford, OLBs Bradley Chubb, Steven Weatherly and Jonathon Cooper, WRs Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, T Bobby Massie, DL Mike Purcell and S Caden Sterns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Kareem Jackson and G Dalton Risner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kalif Raymond from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated K J.J. Molson and LB Ray Wilborn from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated WRs Danny Amendola, Chris Moore, TE Antony Auclair, DL Ron’Dell Carter, OL Tytus Howard, RB David Johnson and DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Dominik Eberle and RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LS Luke Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TEs Dan Arnold and Jacob Hollister, WRs Jaydon Mickens, Josh Hammond and DT Jay Tufele from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed P J.K. Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Will Compton. Waived LB Justin March-Lillard.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated TE Jared Cook from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated QB Kirk Cousins and T Brian O’Neill from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Tashawn Bower on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DLs Dexter Lawrence, Danny Shelton, OT Korey Cunningham and WR Darius Slayton from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elerson Smith on injured reserve. Activated LB Omari Cobb and DB Ka’dar Hollman from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Woodrow Hamilton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Kroft and RB Tevin Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed OL Isaiah Williams to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated OT Zach Banner, LBs Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, DB Arthur Maulet and DE Chris Wormley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Joe Haden on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Ambry Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Emmanuel Moseley, WR Mohamed Sanu and S Tavon Wilson to return from injured reserve to practice.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DT Myles Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated P Bradley Pinion from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Aaron Stinnie to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Ryan Izzo to the active roster. Designated RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DL Da’Shawn Hand to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Ereck Flowers and RB Antonio Gibson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB William Jackson III on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jolo Wicker and DB Malcolm Thompson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned D Greg Pateryn, RW Bryce Kindopp, C Benoit-Olivier Grouix and G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL) from loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Sam Lafferty to Pittsburgh for LW Aledx Nylander.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Jake Christiansen and C Liam Foudy from Cleveland (AHL) loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and D Luke Witkowski to the taxi squad from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned Gs Dylan Ferguson and Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL) loan. Loaned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned Gs Felix Sandstrom and Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned RW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL) from loan. Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). Waived C Riley Nash.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed RW Yushiroh Hirano and C Brandon Cutler to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Acquired RW Simon Holmstrom.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned C Stephen Harper to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Released LW Cedric Lacroix from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired G Cam Johnsdon.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Erik Bradford to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F s Justin Ducharme and Shawn St. Amant from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Butrus Ghafari from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired F Kurtis Gabriel. Returned LW Kale Howarth to Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled C Kyle Topping from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Austin Osmanski to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced the approved sale of Real Salt Lake and associated properties to David Blitzer and Ryan Smith’s entertainment group (SEG).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew for general allocation money (GAM).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Bongokuhle Hlongwane to a three-year contract via transfer from South African Premier Division side Maritzburg United.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned MF James Sands to Scottish Premiership team Rangers FC through June 30, 2023 with option for permanent transfer at the end of the loan.

ST. LOUIS FC — Named Bradley Carnell head coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.