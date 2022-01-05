Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Jason Kanzler major league coach, Andrew Ball and Scott Powers assistant general managers and Sara Goodrum director of player development.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Denzel Valentine.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Braxton Key to a 10-day contract.

NBA G League

NBA G League — Named Malik Rose head of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated S James Wiggins to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Maxx Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed WR Terrace Marshall and OL Cameron Erving on injured reserve. Activated LB Haason Reddick, TE Tommy Tremble, RB Reggie Bonnafon and QB P.J. Walker from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Jacob Tuoti-Mariner. Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Jalen Julius to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Jesper Horsted on injured reserve. Placed LB Charles Snowden on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Stanford Samuels to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT B.J. Hill and RB Joe Mixon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Trenton Irwin and CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Scotty Washington from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Tony Fields II from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Nick Mullens to the active roster. Signed RB Dexter Williams off the Miami practice squad and placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Baker Mayfield and LB Sione Takitaki on injured reserve. Signed RB Artavis Pierce to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Micah Parsons on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Keanu Neal from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Josiah Bronson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Kyron Brown from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated DL McTelvin Agrim, LB Baron Browning, CBs Bryce Callahan and Mike Ford, OLBs Bradley Chubb, Steven Weatherly and Jonathon Cooper, WRs Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, T Bobby Massie, DL Mike Purcell and S Caden Sterns from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Teddy Bridgewater, S Kareem Jackson and G Dalton Risner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Kalif Raymond from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad. Placed TE Hunter Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated K J.J. Molson and LB Ray Wilborn from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated C Josh Myers to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated WRs Danny Amendola, Chris Moore, TE Antony Auclair, DL Ron’Dell Carter, OL Tytus Howard, RB David Johnson and DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Paul Quessenberry from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Dominik Eberle and RB Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LS Luke Rhodes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Shon Coleman to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated TEs Dan Arnold and Jacob Hollister, WRs Jaydon Mickens, Josh Hammond and DT Jay Tufele from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed P J.K. Scott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed CB Josh Jackson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Will Compton. Waived LB Justin March-Lillard. Placed OT Kamaal Seymour on the COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated TE Jared Cook and LB Damon Lloyd from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated RB Patrick Laird to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated QB Kirk Cousins and T Brian O’Neill from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Tashawn Bower on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated T Ryan Ramczyk from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Garrett Griffin to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad. Activated CB Dylan Mabin and DB Jordan Miller from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DLs Dexter Lawrence, Danny Shelton, OT Korey Cunningham and WR Darius Slayton from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elerson Smith on injured reserve. Activated LB Omari Cobb and DB Ka’dar Hollman from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Woodrow Hamilton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Kroft and RB Tevin Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Jabari Zuniga to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed OL Isaiah Williams to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated OT Zach Banner, LBs Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, CB Arthur Maulet, RB Anthony McFarland and DE Chris Wormley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Joe Haden on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CBs Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Emmanuel Moseley, WR Mohamed Sanu and S Tavon Wilson to return from injured reserve to practice.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DT Myles Adams on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Al Woods on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated P Bradley Pinion from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Aaron Stinnie to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Ryan Izzo to the active roster. Designated RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DL Da’Shawn Hand to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Ereck Flowers and RB Antonio Gibson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB William Jackson III on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Jolo Wicker and DB Malcolm Thompson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned D Greg Pateryn, RW Bryce Kindopp, Cs Benoit-Olivier Grouix, Danny O’Regan and G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL) from loan. Recalled D Jacob Larsson from the taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Sam Lafferty to Pittsburgh for LW Aledx Nylander. Sent D Alec Regula and RW Kurtis Gabriel to Rockford (AHL). Designated D Nicolas Beaudin and RW Brett Connolly for assignment to the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Jake Christiansen and C Liam Foudy from Cleveland (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and D Luke Witkowski to the taxi squad from Grand Rapids (AHL). Designated G Kaden Fulcher and RWs Luke Witkowski and Riley Barber for assignment to the taxi squad.

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned Gs Dylan Ferguson and Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Gs Hunter Jones and Andrew Hammond from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. Loaned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned Gs Felix Sandstrom and Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned RW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL) from loan. Reassigned G Amir Miftakhov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). Waived C Riley Nash.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed RW Yushiroh Hirano and C Brandon Cutler to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Wichita (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned G Tyler Parks to Atlanta (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Acquired RW Simon Holmstrom.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned C Stephen Harper to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Released LW Cedric Lacroix from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired G Cam Johnsdon. Recalled F Zach Jordan from kalamazoo (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Erik Bradford to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned D Mike Lee to Indy (ECHL). Returned D michael Brodzinski to Orlando (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Returned F Vladislav Mikhalchuk to Jacksonville (ECHL). Assigned G Ryan Bednard to South Carolina (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F s Justin Ducharme and Shawn St. Amant from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned D Xavier Bouchard to Florida (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Blake Siebenaler to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Butrus Ghafari from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired F Kurtis Gabriel. Returned LW Kale Howarth to Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled C Kyle Topping from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Austin Osmanski to a standard player contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed F Cody Sylvester on the commissioner’s exempt list.

CINCINATTI CYCLONES — Claimed F Mike Gornall from Greenville. Signed G Brenda Bonello. Traded F Mason Mitchell to Idaho.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Ben Myers as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Placed D Jake Kearley, Fs Russell Jordan and Dylan Vander Esch on the commissioner’s exempt list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Zach Pochiro from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Bailey Conger on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Ayden MacDonald. Released G Mark Hartig as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed D Darren Brady on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired G Zach Alvarado as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Claimed G Jason Pawloski off waivers from Worcester. Placed D Collin Saccoman on injured reserve. Placed D Justin Murray and F Jake Slater on the commissioner’s exempt list.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Garrett Clarke.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired G Chris Pascal as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated D Samuel Thibault and F Matt Carey from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed G Dylan Wells on the commissioner’s exempt list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired F Brett Van Os from Cincinnati.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Nigel Slade. Activated D Damian Chrcek from reserve. Placed F Dominick Sacco on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Adam Larkin.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed F William Leblanc.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Jake Ramsey as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Darren McCormick from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated D Tanner Lishchynsky from reserve. Placed D Trey Phillips on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Joey Colatarci from the commissioner’s exempt list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated G Stefanos Lekkas, Ds Christopher Meriseir-Ortiz and Dominic Dockery from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Brendan Harris from injured reserve. Placed Fs Felix Pare and Matt Alfaro on the commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned F Nick Hutchison to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Released G Matt Calas as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F David Thomson. Placed Ds Cam Clarke and Nick Minerva on reserve. Released G Lucan Renard as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Approved the sale of Real Salt Lake and associated properties to David Blitzer and Ryan Smith’s entertainment group (SEG).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired D Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew for general allocation money (GAM).

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Raymon Gaddis to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Bongokuhle Hlongwane to a three-year contract via transfer from South African Premier Division side Maritzburg United.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned MF James Sands to Scottish Premier League team Rangers FC through June 30, 2023, with option for permanent transfer at the end of the loan.

ST. LOUIS FC — Named Bradley Carnell head coach.

