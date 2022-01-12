Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Promoted Kevin Reese to vice president of player development.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named D.J. Svihlik senior director of amateur scouting, Adrian Lorenzo senior director of international operations, Geoff DeGroot director of player development, Hector Crespo director of minor league operations, Adrian Puig international crosschecker, Joseph Lisewski special assignment scout, Danny Henriquez assistant director of minor league operations, David Hernandez Beayne manager of international scouting, Pamela Mejia De Rodriguez manager of education services, Colleen Mitchell manager of player care and service, Neil Gahart coordinator of major league analytics, Robert Knopf senior analyst and Timothy Pugh senior analyst.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Kieran Mattison manager, Drew Benes pitching coach, Jon Nunnally hitting coach, Blake Butler integrated baseball performance coach and Stephen Morales development coach for Altoona Curve (Double-A Northeast).

Minor League Baseball

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Rick Tomlin pitching coach, Wally Backman manager and Lew Ford hitting coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract. Waived F Jay Huff.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Marquise Watts chief experience officer (CXO).

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Paris Bass to a 10-day contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Zylan Cheatham to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Promoted Katie Smith to associate head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Zach Kerr to the practice squad. Released DL Matt Dickerson from the practice squad. Reinstated TE Maxx Williams form the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Corey Ballentine to a reserve/future contract. Reinstated DE Jonothan Bullard and OT Jason Spriggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated TE Nick Boyle, FB Patrick Ricard from injured reserve and DB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reinstated DB Stephon Gilmore and WR Shi Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Ryan Willis to a reserve/future contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad. Placed K Elliot Fry on the practice squad injured list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated LB Micah Parsons, LB Francis Bernard and LT Tyron Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated DT Josiah Bronson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS – Signed DE Jonathan Kongbo to a reserve/future contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Matt Sokol to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated OLB Za’Darius Smith and LB Ty Summers to return from injured reserve. Placed G Lucas Patrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed G Ben Braden to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Reinstated QB Jeff Driskel and DB Justin Reid from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Alexander Myres to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Mark Vital on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed S Eric Weddle, DBs Blake Countess and Sharrod Neasman to the practice squad. Placed Jordan Fuller on injured reserve. Promoted DB Jake Gervase to the active roster from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed G Kyle Hinton to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the practice squad. Reinstated OT Yodny Cajuste from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Schoen general manager.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated RB Trenton Cannon to return from injured reserve. Signed P Ryan Winlsow to the practice squad. Released QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad. Reinstated S Doug Middleton from injured reserve to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated DB Gavin Heslop from injured reserve. Reinstated DB Ryan Neal, DE Alton Robinson and DT Al Woods from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated RBs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard and LB Lavonte David to return from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated DT David Bada from injured reserve and signed him to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed LB Matthew Thomas and QB Kai Locksley.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Chris Kolankowski on a two-year contract extension. Released DE Jonathan Kongbo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Lukas Dostal to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled Ds Vladislav Kolyachonok, Victor Soderstrom and G Ivan Prosvetov from the minor league taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Tyler Lewington, Ds John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen from Providence (AHL). Reassigned G Jeremy Swayman to Providence.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Aaron Dell from Rochester (AHL). Reassigned F Jack Quinn and D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester. Signed G Michael Houser to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned Fs Kurtis Gabriel, Mike Hardman, Gs Cale Morris, Arvid Soderblom and C Josiah Slavin to Rockford (AHL). Recalled LW Lukas Reichel and D Nicolas BeaqudinJosiah Slavin from Rockford.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Rhett Gardner and G Anton Khudobin from Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned F Samuel Fagemo to Ontario (AHL). Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Greenville (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from Laval (AHL). Reassigned C Cameron Hills to Laval (AHL). Claimed RW Rem Pitlick from waivers.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned C Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled C Justin Richards from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LW Jayden Halbgewachs, G Alexei Melnichuk and RW Scott Reedy to San Jose (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled LW Max McCormick from the minor league taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis and F Mathias Laferriere to Springfield (AHL) from Worcester (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Odeen Tufto to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned Gs Dylan Ferguson, Logan Thompson and Jiri Patera, C Jake Leschyshyn, D Daniil Miromanov and RW Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Matt McLeod to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Loaned D Mitchell Hoelscher to Atlanta (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Reassigned D Connor McCarthy to Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed C Jacob Hayhurst to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Reassigned G Trevin Kozlowski, Ds Adrian Beraldo and Riese Zmolek to Iowa (ECHL). Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned D Andrew Peski from Maine (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Mat Robson from Cincinnati (ECHL). Returned D Wyatt Ege to Cincinnati.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned F Liam Coughlin to Worcester (ECHL). Reassigned D Michael Kim to Marine (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned G Daniil Chechelev to Kansas City (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned D Max Martin and F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk to Idaho (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER —Signed Fs Filip Virgil and Connor Fries to standard player contracts (SPC).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated G Brendan Bonello from the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Michael Neville and Kody McDonald from the reserve list and D Jake Kearley, Fs Russell Jordan and Dyland Vander Esch, Ds Xavier Bouchard and Ben Masella from the commissioners exempt list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed Ds Darien Kielb and Bryan Etter to standard player contracts. Released D Ryan Devine from his standard player contract (SPC). Recalled D Marcus McIvor from Chicago (AHL).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed D Sam Skinner to a standard player contract (SPC). Released Fs Nick Devito and Connor Landrigan from their standard player contracts.

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Keoni Texeira to Manitoba (AHL). Released G Sammy Bernard. Signed G Thomas Sigouin to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Noah Delmas from the reserve list. Placed F Ryan Harrison on the reserve list. Traded G Dillon Kelly to Rapid City and F Shawn Weller to Adironack.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Andrew Romano from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Josh Couturier on injured reserve effective Jan. 8 and F Mathew Santos on the commissioners exempt list.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated G Dylan Wells from the commissioners exempt list and assigned him to Chicago (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Claimed F Brady Fleurent from Wichita.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Garret Cockerill from injured reserve and Fs Anthony Gagnon and Kenny Hausinger from the reserve list. Placed Ds Jared Brandt and Garrett McFadden on the reserve list. Placed F Cam Strong on injured reserv effective Jan. 9.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Skyler Smutek. Placed F Jake Coleman on the reserve list.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired G Kade Phipps from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Cole Fraser and Fs John Albert and Keeghan Howdeshell from the commissioners exempt list and D Adam Parsells from the reserve list. Suspended D Steve Oleksy.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Jake Ramsey to emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Acquired G Rob Mattison from the emergency backup goalie list. Claimed G Jimmy Poreda from Worcester.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Matt Alfaro to Manitoba (AHL). Loaned F Patrick Watling to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WORCESTER — Activated Fs Chris Ordoobadi and Tommy Besinger from the reserve list. Placed F Liam Caughlin on the commissioners exempt list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS FC — Named Jerome Elenez vice-president of marketing.

LAFC — Signed MF Ilie Sanchez to a two-year contract.

SPORTING KC — Named Benny Feilhaber head coach of Sporting KC II.

USL

USL — Announced Caledonia SC to join both the USL W League and USL League II for the 2022 season.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Dee Brown football running backs coach, Jacob Cuddington tight ends coach.

NYU — Named Nikolia Kanaris assistant coach of both men’s and women’s track & field teams.

ST. FRANCIS (Pa.) — Named Sara Yunez women’s soccer head coach.

