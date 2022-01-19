Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Maverick Carter to its board of directors as the strategic goals and mission improvement developer. Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Cole on a one-year minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Roy Clark senior advisor to baseball operations.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Toby Gardenhire manager, Ryan Smith hitting coach, Cibney Bello and Virgil Vasquez pitching coaches, Tyler Smarslok defensive coach, Ben Meyers trainer and Cody Drouin strength and conditioning coach of Triple-A St. Paul; Ramon Borrego manager, Derek Shomon hitting coach, Peter Larson and Dan Urbina pitching coaches, Joe Mangiameli defensive coach, Tyler Blair and Taylor Carpenter trainers and John Gentile strength and conditioning coach of Double-A Wichita; Brian Dinkelman manager, Jairo Rodriguez and Shawn Schlechter hitting coaches, Mark Moriarty and Richard Salazar pitching coaches, Matt Smith and Randy Yang trainers and Jake Needham strength and conditioning coach of High-A Cedar Rapids; Brian Meyer manager, Rayden Sierra hitting coach, Jared Gaynor and Carlos Hernandez pitching coaches, Takashi Miyoshi bench coach, Chase Thompson and Thaddeus Hayes trainers and Evan McDonald strength and conditioning coach of Low-A Fort Meyers; Seth Feldman manager, Andrew DiTullio, Emilo Guerrero, Yelson Perez and Luis Reyes hitting coaches, Bobby Hearn, Erick Julio and Calvin Maduro pitching coaches, Brad McKenney analytics coach, Anders Dzurak rehab pitching coach, Asja Morello, Katie Lortle and Kimberlie Scales trainers, Dennis Colon, Nathan Denning, Christian Hintz, Danielle Honnette and Edwin Poras physical therapists, Collin Felkles rehab strength and conditioning coach and Matt Anti and Sarah Szuba strength coaches for FCL/FTM complex; Rafael Martinez manager, Ricardo Nanita and Ruben Santana hitting coaches, D.J. Engle and Kevin Rodriguez pitching coaches, Jimmy Alvarez infield coach, Carlos Frias, Wladimir Morales and Camille Pachero trainers and Migue Cabrera, Jean Castillo and Juan Carlos Pinto strength and conditioning coaches for the Dominican Summer League.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Chris Denorfia manager, Luis Lopez bench coach, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Tom Sutaris hitting coach of Double-A Hartford.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed CB Lamar Jackson to a reserve/future contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Zach Kerr from the Arizona practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly Jr. to a reserve/future contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Bradlee Anae to a reserve/future contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Rashard Robinson and WR Justin Watson to the practice squad. Released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Sahyne Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Los Angeles Kings F Phillip Danault for a dangerous trip during a Jan. 18 game against Tampa Bay.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Brett Murray to the taxi squad and D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned RWs Joachim Blichfeld and Adam Raska from San Jose (AHL) to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned C Odeen Tufto from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hartford F Tanner Fritz one game for elbowing during a Jan. 14 game against Providence.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Alex Peters to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired F Brayden Watts.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Billy Christopoulos.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned RW Zach Jordan to Kalamazoo (ECHL) from loan. Recalled C Jake Slaker from Kalamazoo.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed C Aaron Luchuk to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned F Ryan Valentini to Rapid City (ECHL) from loan.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Florida (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D Connor Doherty to Maine (ECHL) from loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released LW Brandon Pirri from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Reassigned Fs Nick Hutchison and Patrick Watling to Wheeling (ECHL) and Pascal Laberge to Maine (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Byran Etter from is standard player contract (SPC).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Zach Remers from his standard player contract (SPC).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Hartford (AHL) loan.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Andrew Shewfelt from trade with Wichita.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Keegan Rosenberry to a three-year contract. Signed MF Mark-Anthony Kaye to a four-year contract. Signed D Danny Wilson to a two-year contract extension.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Emerson Rodriguez from Colombian Millonarios Futbol Club to a four-year contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Jonathan Jimenez and Ds Nicholas Benalcazar and Samuel Owusu to one-year contracts for NYCFC II.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Rodrigo Schlegel to a two-year contract.

SPORTING KC — Signed D Robert Voloder to a three-year contract from Slovenian NK Maribor pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

USL

USL — Announced Cleveland Force SC will join USL Two and Eagle FC will join the USL W League for the 2022 season.

Women’s National Soccer League

OL REIGN — Signed D Phoebe McClernon to a two-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Michelle Akers assistant/player development coach.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Kyle Froberg head coach of men’s soccer.

