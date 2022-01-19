Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Maverick Carter to its board of directors as the strategic goals and mission improvement developer. Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Cole on a one-year minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Roy Clark senior advisor to baseball operations.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Toby Gardenhire manager, Ryan Smith hitting coach, Cibney Bello and Virgil Vasquez pitching coaches, Tyler Smarslok defensive coach, Ben Meyers trainer and Cody Drouin strength and conditioning coach of Triple-A St. Paul; Ramon Borrego manager, Derek Shomon hitting coach, Peter Larson and Dan Urbina pitching coaches, Joe Mangiameli defensive coach, Tyler Blair and Taylor Carpenter trainers and John Gentile strength and conditioning coach of Double-A Wichita; Brian Dinkelman manager, Jairo Rodriguez and Shawn Schlechter hitting coaches, Mark Moriarty and Richard Salazar pitching coaches, Matt Smith and Randy Yang trainers and Jake Needham strength and conditioning coach of High-A Cedar Rapids; Brian Meyer manager, Rayden Sierra hitting coach, Jared Gaynor and Carlos Hernandez pitching coaches, Takashi Miyoshi bench coach, Chase Thompson and Thaddeus Hayes trainers and Evan McDonald strength and conditioning coach of Low-A Fort Meyers; Seth Feldman manager, Andrew DiTullio, Emilo Guerrero, Yelson Perez and Luis Reyes hitting coaches, Bobby Hearn, Erick Julio and Calvin Maduro pitching coaches, Brad McKenney analytics coach, Anders Dzurak rehab pitching coach, Asja Morello, Katie Lortle and Kimberlie Scales trainers, Dennis Colon, Nathan Denning, Christian Hintz, Danielle Honnette and Edwin Poras physical therapists, Collin Felkles rehab strength and conditioning coach and Matt Anti and Sarah Szuba strength coaches for FCL/FTM complex; Rafael Martinez manager, Ricardo Nanita and Ruben Santana hitting coaches, D.J. Engle and Kevin Rodriguez pitching coaches, Jimmy Alvarez infield coach, Carlos Frias, Wladimir Morales and Camille Pachero trainers and Migue Cabrera, Jean Castillo and Juan Carlos Pinto strength and conditioning coaches for the Dominican Summer League.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Chris Denorfia manager, Luis Lopez bench coach, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Tom Sutaris hitting coach of Double-A Hartford.

Minor League Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Austin Gossmann to a contract extension.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Bryan Leef to a contract extension.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Jose Martinez.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Matt Burch.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Jesus Chavez and INF Jackson Valera. Released RHP Daniel Kight and UT Steven Passatempo.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Marc-Antoine Lebreux and INF Webb Little.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Jhosua Alcantra, RHP Ivan Pineyro, and C Isaias Quiroz.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Acquired C Bol Bol and G P.J. Dozier from Denver.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract.

DENVER NUGGETS — Acquired G Bryn Forbes from San Antonio for a draft consideration.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract. Waived F Solomon Hill.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Acquired F Juancho Hernangomez from Boston.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Andre Baccellia, CBs Breon Borders, Jace Whittaker and Nate Brooks, DL Matt Dickerson, TEs Alex Ellis, Bernhard Seikovits, Deon Yelder and David Wells, S Javon Hagan, OLs Danny Isidora, Eric Smith and Koda Martin, RB Jaylen Samuels, LB Joe Walker to reserve/future contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed CB Lamar Jackson to a reserve/future contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Zach Kerr from the Arizona practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly Jr. to a reserve/future contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT Austin Faoliu and DT Josiah Bronson to reserve/future contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DL Kingsley Keke.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Andrew Billings and OT Roderick Johnson to the practice squad. Released RB Elijah McGuire. Signed WR Chris Finke to a reserve/future contact. Reinstated TE Mark Vital from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT William Sweet and WR Javon Wims to reserve/future contracts.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Quincy Wilson to a reserve/future contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Bradlee Anae to a reserve/future contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated DT Marion Tuiulotu from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract and DB Isaiah Johnson and WR Steven Sims to reserve/future contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Alex Tchangam to a reserve/future contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Rashard Robinson and WR Justin Watson to the practice squad. Released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Greg Mabin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed CGB D.J. Hayden to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Sahyne Gauthier on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Los Angeles Kings F Phillip Danault for a dangerous trip during a Jan. 18 game against Tampa Bay.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Brett Murray to the taxi squad and D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Claimed C Gemel Smith off waivers from Tamp Bay.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated D William Lagesson for assignment on the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived D Colton White.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reinstated LW Ross Johnston after completion of NHL suspension.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Waived D Dillon Heatherington.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Reading (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned RWs Joachim Blichfeld and Adam Raska from San Jose (AHL) to the taxi squad. Placed RW Rudolfs Balcers on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned C Odeen Tufto from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hartford F Tanner Fritz one game for elbowing during a Jan. 14 game against Providence.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed D Alex Peters to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired F Brayden Watts.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Billy Christopoulos from, Toledo (ECHL) loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned RW Zach Jordan to Kalamazoo (ECHL) from loan. Recalled C Jake Slaker from Kalamazoo.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed C Aaron Luchuk to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned F Ryan Valentini to Rapid City (ECHL) from loan.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Florida (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D Connor Doherty to Maine (ECHL) from loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released LW Brandon Pirri from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned D Ryan DaSilva to Tulsa (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Reassigned Fs Nick Hutchison and Patrick Watling to Wheeling (ECHL) and Pascal Laberge to Maine (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded F Tyler Kobryn to Kalamazoo.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Mik Gornall on injured reserve effective Jan. 17.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Dominick Sacco. Activated D Jeremy Dehner.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Byran Etter from is standard player contract (SPC).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Zach Remers from his standard player contract (SPC).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Hartford (AHL) loan.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended F Lane Scheidl.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired G Doug Pippy from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Recalled F Ryan Valentini form Laval (AHL). Placed F Zach Court on the reserve list.

READING ROYALS — Loaned G Tristan Cote-Cazenave to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed F Jake Coleman on injured reserve effective Jan. 8.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Released D Gabriel Verpaelst and F Christoph Losier. Signed F Francis Beauvillier to the active roster.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Andrew Shewfelt from trade with Wichita. Released F Jake Pappalardo.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed D Taylor Egan and F Cameron Hough on the reserve list.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released Fs Brennan Feasey and Tommy Besinger. Placed D Connor McCarthy and F Chris Ordoobadi on the commissioners exempt list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Keegan Rosenberry to a three-year contract. Signed MF Mark-Anthony Kaye to a four-year contract. Signed D Danny Wilson to a two-year contract extension. Signed MF Jack Price to a three-year contract extension. Signed MF Bryan Acosta to a two-year contract.

FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed MF Haris Medunjanin to a one-year contract.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Emerson Rodriguez from Colombian Millonarios Futbol Club to a four-year contract. Re-signed D/MF Brek Shea to a one-year contract.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Victor Vazquez to a one-year contract extension.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Jonathan Jimenez and Ds Nicholas Benalcazar and Samuel Owusu to one-year contracts for NYCFC II.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Rodrigo Schlegel to a two-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed G Matt Bersano to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Re-signed G Stefan Cleveland to a two-year contract.

SPORTING KC — Signed D Robert Voloder to a three-year contract from Slovenian NK Maribor pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

USL

USL — Announced Cleveland Force SC will join USL Two and Eagle FC will join the USL W League for the 2022 season.

Women’s National Soccer League

OL REIGN — Signed D Phoebe McClernon to a two-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Michelle Akers assistant/player development coach.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Sonam Phuntsok assistant men’s tennis coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Kyle Froberg head coach of men’s soccer.

