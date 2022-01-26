Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Buck Britton manager, Justin Ramsey pitching coach, Tim Gibbons hitting coach, Ramon Sambo fundamentals coach, Joshua Rodrigues development coach, Alan Rail athletic trainer and Jon Medici strength and conditioning coach for Norfolk (Triple-A East); Kyle Moore manager, Josh Conway pitching coach, Branden Becker hitting coach, Tim DeJohn fundamentals coach, Billy Facteau development coach, William Kelly athletic trainer and Chandler Geller strength and conditioning coach for Bowie (Double-A Northeast); Roberto Mercado manager, Forrest Herrmann pitching coach, Zach Cole hitting coach, Isaiah Paige fundamentals coach, Ryan Goll development coach, Allysse Kramer athletic trainer and Mike Ghomson strength and conditioning coach for Aberdeen (High-A East); Felip Rojas Alou Jr. manager, Joe Haumacher pitching coach, Brink Ambler hitting coach, Daniel Fajardo fundamentals coach, Collin Murray development coach, Julio Ibarra athletic trainer and Liz Pardo strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (Low-A East); Matt Packer and Christian Frias managers, Adam Bleday and Andy Sadoski pitching coaches, Josh Bunselmeyer and Jaylen Ferguson hitting coaches, Troy Marrow and Collin Woody fundamentals coaches, Chase Sebby development coach, Gary Smith and Sara Padilla athletic trainers and Sam Sauer strength and conditioning coach for the Complex League; Elbis Morel and Chris Madera managers, Jake Witt and Dioni Pascual pitching coaches, Julian Gonzalez and Christian Poulsen hitting coaches, Ramon Lubo and Miguel Jabalera fundamentals coaches, Aliks Lorie and Brian Bolandos athletic trainers and Julio Diaz and Roman Gomez strength and conditioning coaches for the Dominican Summer League.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Tropeano on a minor league contract.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ryley Westman director of player development, Mike Daly assistant director of player development, Brett Becker manager of player development, Kaitlyn Teske manager of learning/education/life skills, Jason Amoroso professional development advisor, Vicente Cafaro international player development coordinator, Nathan Landau director of sports science, Mario Paciuc baseball research & development analyst, Christian Wonders sports science instructor, Jesus Ramos sports science bio-mechanist, Ethan Dixon manager of player development video operations, Clinton Sewell player development technology and video assistant, Todd Stephenson manager of minor league administration/Peoria operations, Zach Nelson minor league clubhouse & equipment manager, Kyle Ross clubhouse assistant, Moises Alou, Allen Craig, A.J. Ellis, Glenn Hoffman, Trevor Hoffman, and Ian Kinsler development advisors, Mike Shildt player development consultant, Mark Conner special assistant to the general manager/Field Coordinator and instructor of players and coaches throughout the minor league system, Rob Marcello director of pitching development, Oscar Bernard and Mike McCoy minor league hitting coordinators, Ryan Barba minor league infield coordinator, Brian Whatley minor league catching coordinator, Matt Hancock rehab pitching coordinator, Vinny Lopez minor league strength and conditioning/player programming & performance, Paul Porter minor league athletic training coordinator, Whitney Milano performance nutrition and dietician coordinator/overseeing nutrition programs for all teams, JoJo Tarantino medical administration coordinator, Ryo Naito minor league strength & conditioning coordinator, Aaron Wengertsman and Taylor McWilliams minor league physical therapists; Lukas Ray manager, Carlos Chavez and Robert Price pitching coaches, Jed Morris hitting coach, Miguel Del Castillo hitting coach, Jake Mueller bench coach, Edinson Rincon bench coach, Josean Prieto and Lauren Gottschall athletic trainers, Dwayne Peterson strength & conditioning coach, Stephany Soto strength & conditioning coach for the Arizona Complex League; Luis Mendez manager, Nelson Cruz and Jackson Quezada pitching coaches, Yunir Garcia hitting coach, Wilfri De La Cruz, Juan Rojas, Diego Cedeno and Ruddy Giron bench coaches, Jairo Garcia athletic trainer and Maria Cifuentes and Sergio West strength & conditioning coaches for the Dominican Summer League.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Dallas Mavericks F/C Kristaps Porzingis for kicking the ball into the stands in a game on Jan. 25 against Golden State.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. is retiring.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Rico Gafford and CB Kiondre Thomas to reserve/future contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Nikola Kalinic to a reserve/future contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kwesi Adofo-Mensah general manager.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Jovante Moffat to a reserve/future contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced G Brandon Brooks is retiring.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Cameron Nizialek to a reserve/future contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Mohamed Sanu from injured reserve. Signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad. Signed WR KeeSean Johnson to a reserve/future contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Vyncint Smith and WR Travis Jonsen to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed WRs Adarius Bowman, Emmanuel Arceneaux and Caleb Holley, DB Matthew Elam and DL Daniel Ross.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Donovan Olumba.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Olle Eriksson Ek and D Brogan Rafferty to San Diego (AHL) from the taxi squad.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned D Cam Dineen to Tucson (AHL) from the taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Rhett Gardner to Texas (AHL) from the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad. Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Greenville (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Named Patrick Allvin general manager.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Mitch Hoelscher from Atlanta (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released LW Craig Martin and LW Craig Martin from their professional tryout contracts (PTO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned D Daniel Brickley and G Dylan Wells to Norfolk (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Reassigned F Ryan Dmowski to South Carolina (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Reassigned F Nikita Pavlychev to Greenville (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Christian Evers to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned LW Blake Christensen and D Austin Osmanski to Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Corbin Kaczperski to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Joe Masonius, F Patrick McGrath and G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL) loan. Loaned G Brandon Kasel and Ds Trey Phillips and Paul Meyer to Adirondack.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Guillaume Lepine to the active roster.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Philip Beaulieu and F Kolten Olynek from the reserve list. Placed F Gavin Gould and D Eric Roy on the reserve list.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired F Zack Andrusiak from Idaho trade and added him to the active roster. Activated D Samuel Hunter from the reserve list. Placed F Scott Kirton on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Connor Russell from the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Claimed D Ryan Orgel off waivers from South Carolina. Signed F Willie Knierim to a standard player contract (SPC).

INDY FUEL — Activated G Mitch Gillam from the reserve list. Placed F Keegan Iverson on the reserve list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Breandan Colgan from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Craig Martin from Charlotte (AHL). Loaned D Jacob Friend to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Louis-Philippe Denis to the active roster.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed D Brennan Kapcheck on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned D Christian Evers to San Jose (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed F Nat Pionk on injured reserve effective Jan. 11. Traded F Maurizio Colella to Newfoundland.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Returned G Matt Cooper to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Claimed F Divon Paliani from Worcester waivers. Acquired G Kade Phipps from the emergency backup goalie list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Alex Stevens from injured reserve and D Jake Flegel from the commissioners exempt list. Loaned F Patrick Watling to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired MF James Igbekeme on loan from Spanish Segunda División side Real Zaragoza for the 2022 season and will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

DC UNITED — Traded D Paul Arriola to FC Dallas in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and certain performance-based incentives for the 2022-2023 seasons.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Waived and exercised its offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on MF Thomas Chacon.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded an international slot to DC United in exchange for 2022 general allocation money (GAM).

ORLANDO CITY FC — Loaned F Alexander Alvarado to Liga Deportiva Universitaria of Ecuador’s Liga Pro Banco Pichincha for the 2022 season with an option to buy before Dec. 1.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Francisco Calvo to a one-year contract. Announced MF Cristian Espinoza will no longer occupy an international slot having obtained his permanent residency in the United States via a green card.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Michelle Lomnicki associate general manager.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Mikayla Cluff to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Steven Napolillo vice president and director of athletics.

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Tyler Watters assistant athletic director.

