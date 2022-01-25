West Virginia 66, TCU 54

TCU (6-10)

Adika 3-9 1-2 9, Berry 4-9 0-0 9, Yummy Morris 2-5 0-0 4, Heard 2-8 13-18 17, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Patricia Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Mokwuah 1-1 1-2 3, Diggs 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 3-7 0-0 9, Manumaleuga 1-2 1-1 3, Totals 16-44 16-23 54

WEST VIRGINIA (10-7)

Martinez 6-14 2-2 16, Ejiofor 1-3 0-0 2, Deans 3-8 0-0 9, Hemingway 2-7 2-2 8, Smith 1-9 0-0 3, Gray 2-5 0-0 4, Niblack 3-5 1-2 7, Quinerly 6-11 0-0 13, Samuel 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 26-65 5-6 66

TCU 1 21 17 15 — 54 West Virginia 17 22 12 15 — 66

3-Point Goals_TCU 6-21 (Adika 2-6, Berry 1-6, Heard 0-2, Holmes 3-6, Manumaleuga 0-1), West Virginia 9-24 (Martinez 2-4, Ejiofor 0-1, Deans 3-7, Hemingway 2-5, Smith 1-3, Niblack 0-1, Quinerly 1-2, Samuel 0-1). Assists_TCU 12 (Y.Morris 4), West Virginia 18 (Quinerly 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_TCU 22 (Berry 6), West Virginia 36 (Ejiofor 11). Total Fouls_TCU 16, West Virginia 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,126.

