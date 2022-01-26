West Virginia plays Oklahoma after Sherman’s 21-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -2; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on the Oklahoma Sooners after Taz Sherman scored 21 points in West Virginia’s 78-65 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-1 in home games. West Virginia scores 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Sooners are 2-5 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma ranks seventh in the Big 12 allowing 62.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherman is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Umoja Gibson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Sooners. Elijah Harkless is averaging 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

