Western Carolina hosts Samford after Glover’s 20-point performance

Samford Bulldogs (12-8, 2-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-13, 2-6 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -4; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Ques Glover scored 20 points in Samford’s 75-61 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Catamounts are 5-2 in home games. Western Carolina is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-6 against SoCon opponents. Samford is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 85-60 on Jan. 8. Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 18 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and four assists for the Catamounts. Nick Robinson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Glover is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

