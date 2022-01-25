Western Carolina visits Citadel after Petrakis’ 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-12, 2-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-10, 2-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays the Citadel Bulldogs after Joe Petrakis scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 72-64 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 in home games. Citadel has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Catamounts are 2-5 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina gives up 78.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won 94-90 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Nick Robinson led the Catamounts with 19 points, and Tyler Moffe led the Bulldogs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Brown is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bulldogs. Jason Roche is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Robinson is averaging 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.