Sports News

Whitfield scores 17 to carry Campbell past Hampton 75-60

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:35 pm
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield had 17 points as Campbell got past Hampton 75-60 on Wednesday night.

Joshua Lusane had 15 points and Cedric Henderson Jr. added 14 points for Campbell (11-7, 4-3 Big South Conference).

Russell Dean had 17 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (5-12, 1-5). Marquis Godwin added 15 points, and Najee Garvin had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

