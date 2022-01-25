Trending:
Wichita State and UCF face off for conference showdown

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

UCF Knights (12-5, 4-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-7, 0-4 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darin Green Jr. and the UCF Knights visit Tyson Etienne and the Wichita State Shockers in AAC action.

The Shockers are 6-5 on their home court. Wichita State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights have gone 4-3 against AAC opponents. UCF is fourth in the AAC scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

The Shockers and Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Etienne is averaging 14.9 points for the Shockers. Morris Udeze is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

C.J. Walker is averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Knights. Green is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

