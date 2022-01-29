On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wight scores 16 to lead William & Mary over Elon 65-61

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 6:37 pm
< a min read
      

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Wight had 16 points as William & Mary narrowly defeated Elon 65-61 to split back-to-back games on Saturday.

Wight made 8 of 10 foul shots.

Brandon Carroll had 10 points for William & Mary (5-17, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association).

Darius Burford had 20 points and eight assists for the Phoenix (6-16, 3-6). Hunter McIntosh added 14 points. Zac Ervin had 13 points.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Tribe leveled the season series against the Phoenix. Elon defeated William & Mary 61-54 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
1|31 Fifty Over 50: The Age Disruptors
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol