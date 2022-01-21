Trending:
Wilkins, Longwood Lancers to visit Harrison, Presbyterian Blue Hose

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Longwood Lancers (11-5, 3-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-11, 0-4 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts Longwood in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Blue Hose are 5-3 in home games. Presbyterian ranks second in the Big South with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Winston Hill averaging 2.4.

The Lancers are 3-0 in Big South play. Longwood is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Hose and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Isaiah Wilkins is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 60.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

