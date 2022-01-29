William & Mary 65, Elon 61

ELON (6-16)

Graham 3-5 0-0 6, Burford 8-16 3-4 20, McIntosh 5-14 0-0 14, Wooten 0-4 0-0 0, Woods 0-4 2-4 2, Hannah 3-4 0-1 6, Ervin 5-10 0-0 13, Noord 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 5-9 61.

WILLIAM & MARY (5-17)

Wight 4-6 8-10 16, Kochera 3-10 3-4 9, Lewis 1-4 4-4 6, Rice 4-11 0-0 9, Carroll 3-6 3-6 10, Covington 0-1 2-2 2, Hatton 1-2 0-0 2, Milkereit 1-1 0-0 3, Ayesa 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 20-47 20-26 65.

Halftime_William & Mary 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Elon 8-30 (McIntosh 4-12, Ervin 3-7, Burford 1-4, Hannah 0-1, Woods 0-2, Wooten 0-4), William & Mary 5-17 (Ayesa 2-5, Carroll 1-1, Milkereit 1-1, Rice 1-5, Lewis 0-2, Kochera 0-3). Rebounds_Elon 31 (Graham 11), William & Mary 22 (Wight, Rice 5). Assists_Elon 15 (Burford 8), William & Mary 11 (Lewis, Rice 3). Total Fouls_Elon 22, William & Mary 16. A_2,472 (8,600).

